Maria in Silence

Maria, the daughter of Barbie Lambrou is dumb village we all laugh. The new village teacher Gregory, just to know is willing to learn the language of the deaf. Her father is impressed that manages and communicates with his daughter and radically changing behavior towards her. One evening Maria would raped by the chairman of the village, but will not say anything to anyone until after three months revealed her pregnancy.
|Aliki Vougiouklaki
|Maria
|Alekos Alexandrakis
|Grigoris
|Pantelis Zervos
|Labros
