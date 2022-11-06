Not Available

Maria in Silence

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Finos Film

Maria, the daughter of Barbie Lambrou is dumb village we all laugh. The new village teacher Gregory, just to know is willing to learn the language of the deaf. Her father is impressed that manages and communicates with his daughter and radically changing behavior towards her. One evening Maria would raped by the chairman of the village, but will not say anything to anyone until after three months revealed her pregnancy.

Cast

Aliki VougiouklakiMaria
Alekos AlexandrakisGrigoris
Pantelis ZervosLabros

