Maria, Mirabella

Two little girls - Maria and Mirabella - go to the woods for a walk and encounter several magical characters, among them a frog with his feet frozen in ice, a fireworm whose shoes keep catching fire, and a butterfly who's afraid of flying. To help their new friends, the girls must carry them to a sorceress who lives deep in the forest.
|Medeea Marinescu
|Mirabella
|Ion Popescu-Gopo
|Uncle Time
|Lyudmila Gnilova
|(voice)
|Klara Rumyanova
|(voice)
|Rogvold Sukhoverko
|(voice)
|Mariya Vinogradova
|Oache (voice)
