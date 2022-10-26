1981

Maria, Mirabella

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

October 9th, 1981

Two little girls - Maria and Mirabella - go to the woods for a walk and encounter several magical characters, among them a frog with his feet frozen in ice, a fireworm whose shoes keep catching fire, and a butterfly who's afraid of flying. To help their new friends, the girls must carry them to a sorceress who lives deep in the forest.

Medeea MarinescuMirabella
Ion Popescu-GopoUncle Time
Lyudmila Gnilova(voice)
Klara Rumyanova(voice)
Rogvold Sukhoverko(voice)
Mariya VinogradovaOache (voice)

