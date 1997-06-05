1997

Marie Curie: More Than Meets the Eye

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    June 5th, 1997

    Studio

    Not Available

    During World War 1, the young Boudreau sisters decide to aid the war effort by catching spies. The strange activities of Nobel-Prize winning scientist Marie Curie make her a prime suspect. When the girls follow Curie to the battlefront, they witness her fight to use science and her X-ray machine to save the lives of the wounded, including their father.

    Cast

    		Kate TrotterMarie Curie
    		Natalie VansierMartine Boudreau
    		Colleen RennisonEliane Boudreau
    		Dawn GreenhalghMrs. Yolles
    		Martha BurnsLisette Boudreau
    		Paul KennedyDoctor

    View Full Cast >

    Images