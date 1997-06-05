Marie Curie: More Than Meets the Eye

During World War 1, the young Boudreau sisters decide to aid the war effort by catching spies. The strange activities of Nobel-Prize winning scientist Marie Curie make her a prime suspect. When the girls follow Curie to the battlefront, they witness her fight to use science and her X-ray machine to save the lives of the wounded, including their father.
|Kate Trotter
|Marie Curie
|Natalie Vansier
|Martine Boudreau
|Colleen Rennison
|Eliane Boudreau
|Dawn Greenhalgh
|Mrs. Yolles
|Martha Burns
|Lisette Boudreau
|Paul Kennedy
|Doctor
