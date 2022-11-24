Marie, the Doll

Not Available

Marie (Jeanne Goupil), who was orphaned as a young girl, has a case of arrested development that makes her act younger than her age. One day she stops to look in a store window displaying various ornate dolls. Claude (André Dussollier) the affluent, eccentric store owner, sees her and becomes infatuated which leads to her and him meeting and deciding to go and take a look at Claude personal doll collection at his house. Marie unaware of Claude bizarre obsession with dolls, decides to marry him.