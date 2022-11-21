Marilyn Manson: Guns, God and Government - World Tour

Not Available

"Guns, God And Government - Live In L.A." was filmed on the last night of the world tour in support of the "Holy Wood" album. When originally released on DVD in 2002, the visual footage of "Guns, God And Government" was taken from numerous concerts around the world during the tour, set to the audio soundtrack from the Los Angeles show. Now for the first time, this Blu-ray presents the original high-definition L.A. footage and soundtrack together as a cohesive concert film. The spectacular staging, the costumes, the lighting and the charismatic presence of Marilyn Manson himself combine to make this the ultimate live Marilyn Manson release.