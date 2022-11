Not Available

The humorless disbeliever is brought to you here, performing in the type of place he and his band performs best; a gritty, underground 'moshpit'. The footage on this DVD is raw and previously unseen and captures the agony and ecstasy, the darkness and the light of one of the most talked about bands in history. Also features facts, quotes and myths about and by Marilyn Manson. You are about to enter the dark side! Includes "Dope Hat", "Lunch Box", "Cyclops", and many more...