Mario & Zelda Big Band Live DVD

The "Mario & Zelda Big Band Live" concert was held on September 14th, 2003, at the Nihon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The DVD recording of this event was bundled with the Japanese gaming magazine "Nintendo Dream" vol. 101. Mario & Zelda Big Band Live was, as the name suggests, live performances of Mario and Zelda music arranged into jazz, Latin, country, and bluegrass. The host, Ashura Benimaru Itoh, started off the concert with an awesome guitar arrangement of the Super Mario Bros. "main theme" and "underworld theme." The performances that followed were divided almost evenly between the Tokyo CubaBoys Jr. (The Big Band of Rogues) and Mr. Yoshihiro Arita (with his band)