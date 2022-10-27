Marionetes

A journalist returns to a dark, virtually unrecognizable Athens to investigate his best friend's murder. The victim's girlfriend gives him a hand but they soon realize they either have to abandon their investigation or become cogs in a powerful machine. Marionettes is a story of mystery, shot in an unknown, dark and full of temptations Athens.
|Alexis Georgoulis
|Filippos Korais
|Yorgos Chraniotis
|Stergios Nikolaou
|Tasos Nousias
|Nikos Kyriakides
|Gerasimos Skiadaressis
|Cop Stratos
|Manos Vakousis
|Gerasimos
