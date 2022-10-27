Not Available

Marionetes

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Showtime Productions

A journalist returns to a dark, virtually unrecognizable Athens to investigate his best friend's murder. The victim's girlfriend gives him a hand but they soon realize they either have to abandon their investigation or become cogs in a powerful machine. Marionettes is a story of mystery, shot in an unknown, dark and full of temptations Athens.

Cast

Alexis GeorgoulisFilippos Korais
Yorgos ChraniotisStergios Nikolaou
Tasos NousiasNikos Kyriakides
Gerasimos SkiadaressisCop Stratos
Manos VakousisGerasimos

View Full Cast >

Images