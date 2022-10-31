Mark of Love

Not Available

Mark is an average guy who has found himself unlucky in love. Looking for a hobby to fill his love-free spare time, he goes to a Karate Class... only to find himself the victim of five speed dating girls who have falsely advertised they're group in a desperate attempt for men to attend. Bribing him to stay, they hope he'll give them the answers to their relationship troubles. The tables are turned when instead of him helping them, they help him. Mark soon discovers that falling in love is one thing but realizing it is another.