Marked Men

  • Romance

Director

Nick Cassavetes

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shaw Landon has loved Rule Archer from the moment she laid eyes on him. Rule, a fiery-tempered rebel tattoo artist, doesn’t have time for a good girl pre-med student like Shaw – even if she’s the only one who can see the person he truly is. She lives by other people’s rules; he makes his own. But a short skirt, too many birthday cocktails, and spilled secrets lead to a night neither can forget. Now, Shaw and Rule must figure out how a girl like her and a guy like him are supposed to be together without destroying their love…or each other.

Cast

Chase StokesRule Archer
Sydney TaylorShaw Landon
Ella BalinskaAyden Cross
Evan MockJet Teller
Alexander LudwigRome Archer
Natalie Alyn LindCora Lewis

Images