Marley & Me

A newly married couple who, in the process of starting a family, learn many of life's important lessons from their trouble-loving retriever, Marley. Packed with plenty of laughs to lighten the load, the film explores the highs and lows of marriage, maturity and confronting one's own mortality, as seen through the lens of family life with a dog.
|Owen Wilson
|John Grogan
|Jennifer Aniston
|Jennifer Grogan
|Eric Dane
|Sebastian Tunney
|Kathleen Turner
|Ms. Kornblut
|Alan Arkin
|Arnie Klein
|Nathan Gamble
|Patrick (Age 10)
