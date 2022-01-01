Maroon 5: Rock in Rio de Janeiro

Not Available

A great show by Maroon 5 at Palco Mundo stage on Saturday 1st October 2011 in Rock In Rio 2011. Adam Levine and his band sings sucess like Harder to breathe, The Sun, Sunday Morning and This love. Maroon 5 finishes concert with great hit, She Will be loved. Setlist: Moves Like Jagger / Harder to Breathe / Sunday Morning / If I Never See Your Face Again / Misery / Makes Me Wonder / The Sun / Won't Go Home Without You / Wake Up Call / Stutter / This Love / Hands All Over / She Will Be Loved