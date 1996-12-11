Mars Attacks!

'We come in peace' is not what those green men from Mars mean when they invade our planet, armed with irresistible weapons and a cruel sense of humor. This star studded cast must play victim to the alien’s fun and games in this comedy homage to science fiction films of the '50s and '60s.
|Glenn Close
|First Lady Marsha Dale
|Annette Bening
|Barbara Land
|Pierce Brosnan
|Professor Donald Kessler
|Danny DeVito
|Rude Gambler
|Martin Short
|Press Secretary Jerry Ross
|Sarah Jessica Parker
|Nathalie Lake
