Marshal of Reno

  • Western

One of two towns will be selected to be the County Seat and Editor Palmer has a gang working to make sure his town is chosen. Investigating the lawlessness, Red Ryder poses as an outlaw to get into the gang hoping to find out who the boss is. But Palmer knows Red and exposes his true identity when he arrives and Red and Gabby then find themselves prisoners of the gang. [Written by Maurice Van Auken]

Cast

Bill ElliottRed Ryder (as Wild Bill Elliot)
George HayesGabby
Robert BlakeLittle Beaver (as Bobby Blake)
Herbert RawlinsonEditor John Palmer
LeRoy MasonFaro Carson
Blake EdwardsLee

