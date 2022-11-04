1962

Martian Through Georgia

  • Comedy
  • Animation
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 27th, 1962

Studio

Not Available

Way out in space, on another world whose population is contented, one of its people decides that travel broadens the mind and relieves boredom. So, he flies to Earth in hope of helping the alien Earthlings improve their lot, only to cause panic and be declared a monster just because he looks different. So, he decides to return home, where, at least, he can find love.

Cast

Ed PrentissNarrator, Policeman
Mel BlancWarden, Businessman, Old Man, Little Boy, Taunting Voice, Scared Citizens

View Full Cast >

Images