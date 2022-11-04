Martian Through Georgia

Way out in space, on another world whose population is contented, one of its people decides that travel broadens the mind and relieves boredom. So, he flies to Earth in hope of helping the alien Earthlings improve their lot, only to cause panic and be declared a monster just because he looks different. So, he decides to return home, where, at least, he can find love.
|Ed Prentiss
|Narrator, Policeman
|Mel Blanc
|Warden, Businessman, Old Man, Little Boy, Taunting Voice, Scared Citizens
