Martians Go Home

Song writer Mark Devereaux accidentally calls millions of green Martians to invade Earth. No they aren't dangerous, just wise-cracking, intrusive, pain in neck, annoyances. No one can escape their distracting influence. It's up to Mark to figure out how they got here, and most importantly, how to get rid of them before they drive everyone crazy!
|Margaret Colin
|Sara Brody
|Anita Morris
|Dr. Jane
|John Philbin
|Donny
|Ronny Cox
|The President
|Rob Schneider
|Voyeur Martian
|O-Lan Jones
|Stupid Medley Martian
View Full Cast >