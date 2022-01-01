1990

Martians Go Home

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 19th, 1990

Studio

Image Organization

Song writer Mark Devereaux accidentally calls millions of green Martians to invade Earth. No they aren't dangerous, just wise-cracking, intrusive, pain in neck, annoyances. No one can escape their distracting influence. It's up to Mark to figure out how they got here, and most importantly, how to get rid of them before they drive everyone crazy!

Cast

Margaret ColinSara Brody
Anita MorrisDr. Jane
John PhilbinDonny
Ronny CoxThe President
Rob SchneiderVoyeur Martian
O-Lan JonesStupid Medley Martian

