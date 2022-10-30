Not Available

Martin at dawn

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TRES PIEDRAS PRODUCCIONES

When Martin's car breaks down in the middle of the desert, he has no choice but to head off across the empty landscape to look for help. Along the road he happens upon a mysterious brothel. He has no choice but to go there. But when he goes inside he unknowingly is drawn into a fateful game of chance. In this suspenseful film from Mexico, not everything is what it seems.

Cast

Adal RamonesMartín
Diana BrachoLucía
Carmen SalinasElpidia
Manuel OjedaDon Fidel
José SefamiJosefo

