First film of epic triptych complete "The Saint of the Sword" and "Guemes land in arms." Adaptation of the poem on the gaucho Martin Fierro Argentine writer José Hernández. When Martin Fierro returns to the family ranch it is abandoned. Remember then his quiet life until he was forcibly recruited to serve in the army of the border, which ended defecting.
|Graciela Borges
|The Captive
|María Aurelia Bisutti
|Martín Fierro's Wife
|Walter Vidarte
|Picardía
|Fernando Vegal
|Viejo Vizcacha
|Leonardo Favio
|Martín Fierro's first son
|Lautaro Murúa
|Sgt. Cruz
