Martín Fierro

  • Western
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

First film of epic triptych complete "The Saint of the Sword" and "Guemes land in arms." Adaptation of the poem on the gaucho Martin Fierro Argentine writer José Hernández. When Martin Fierro returns to the family ranch it is abandoned. Remember then his quiet life until he was forcibly recruited to serve in the army of the border, which ended defecting.

Cast

Graciela BorgesThe Captive
María Aurelia BisuttiMartín Fierro's Wife
Walter VidartePicardía
Fernando VegalViejo Vizcacha
Leonardo FavioMartín Fierro's first son
Lautaro MurúaSgt. Cruz

