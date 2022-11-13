Marvel Cinematic Universe Collection

Not Available

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films are a series of American superhero films produced by Marvel Studios based on characters that appear in publications by Marvel Comics. The MCU is the shared universe in which all of the films are set. The films have been in production since 2007, and in that time Marvel Studios has produced and released 23 films, with at least nine more in various stages of development. It is the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, having grossed over $22.5 billion at the global box office.