A full-length documentary that follows the history of Captain America from 1941 to present and explores how “Cap” has been a reflection of the changing times and the world he has existed in throughout the years. fans will hear from various Marvel luminaries including Stan Lee, Joe Quesada, Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Jeph Loeb, Louis D’Esposito, Chris Evans and Hayley Attwell, as well as family members of Cap’s creators. “Marvel’s Captain America: 75 Heroic Years” will also unveil an exclusive announcement from Marvel comics.