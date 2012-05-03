The Avengers

When an unexpected enemy emerges and threatens global safety and security, Nick Fury, director of the international peacekeeping agency known as S.H.I.E.L.D., finds himself in need of a team to pull the world back from the brink of disaster. Spanning the globe, a daring recruitment effort begins!
|Robert Downey Jr.
|Tony Stark / Iron Man
|Chris Evans
|Steve Rogers / Captain America
|Mark Ruffalo
|Bruce Banner / The Hulk
|Chris Hemsworth
|Thor Odinson
|Scarlett Johansson
|Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow
|Jeremy Renner
|Clint Barton / Hawkeye
