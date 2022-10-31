Not Available

Mary Pickford: The Muse of the Movies

  • Documentary

This documentary traces the life and work of the legendary "America's Sweetheart" Mary Pickford, silent film star, movie pioneer and keen businesswoman. Pickford's life also parallels an even larger story, telling of the birth of the cinema itself.

Cast

Michael YorkHimself - Narrator
Charles ChaplinHimself (archive footage)
Walt DisneyHimself (archive footage)
Amelia EarhartHerself (archive footage)
Douglas Fairbanks Jr.Himself (archive footage)
Douglas FairbanksHimself (archive footage)

