Masha and the Bear - To the Cinema

Not Available

Masha is an energetic three-year-old who lives in an old train station in the forest. Precocious, silly, and friendly with everyone she meets, this energetic girl can’t seem to keep herself out of trouble. Bear is a warm, fatherly figure that does his best to guide his friend and keep her from harm, often ending up the unintended victim of her misadventures. Though he enjoys his quiet time alone, he misses those moments when Masha is not around. Together with a rag-tag group of friendly animals that have made the forest their home, Masha and the Bear entertains adults and children alike, teaching viewers about creativity, loyalty and true friendship.