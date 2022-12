Not Available

It's the power of Kiramentality and chivalry in the 27th entry of the Super Sentai VS film series! The Mashin Sentai Kiramager and the Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger team-up as they end up in a variety of movie worlds produced by Yodonna and filmmaking Jamenshi and Minosaur! Once this movie is complete and released in the world, the Earth will become the same environment as Yodonheim! Can the Kiramagers and Ryusoulgers stop this plan?!