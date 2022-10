Not Available

Prequel to the 2013 Charles A. Christman III short film "Masks" that shows the origins of how the man became "The Mask" and the internal struggle that later leads to murder. When Tim comes home from work, he finds his best friend waiting for him in a disoriented state. While trying to inquire and remedy the situation, he comes to find out that his childhood friend is no longer there and a darker, dormant presence is taking shape.