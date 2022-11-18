Massive Attack: Eleven Promos

Not Available

Massive Attack are one of the innovative frontrunners within the world of Electronica. Credited with creating the sound of trip-hop, Massive Attack continue to develop new sound worlds with each successive release. Massive Attack has just as dstinctive a vision when it comes to videos as they do for their music. "Eleven Promos" compiles eleven videos from the mind of Massive Attack including such memorable tracks as "Unfinished Sympathy," "Safe from Harm," "Protection," and "Angel." Video directors represented are: Michel Gondry, Jonathan Glazer and Wiz among others. Other tracklistings: Daydreaming; Be Thankful for What You've Got; Sly; Karmacoma; Risingson; Teardrop.