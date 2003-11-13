Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

After an abrupt and violent encounter with a French warship inflicts severe damage upon his ship, a captain of the British Royal Navy begins a chase over two oceans to capture or destroy the enemy, though he must weigh his commitment to duty and ferocious pursuit of glory against the safety of his devoted crew, including the ship's thoughtful surgeon, his best friend.
|Paul Bettany
|Dr. Stephen Maturin
|James D'Arcy
|1st Lt. Tom Pullings
|Billy Boyd
|Barrent Bonden
|Joseph Morgan
|William Warley, Cpt. of Mizzentop
|Edward Woodall
|2nd Lt. William Mowett
|Chris Larkin
|Capt. Howard
View Full Cast >