Not Available

Master of Zen

  • History
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

China's most famous martial arts film is a spellbinding blend of kung fu action and Buddhist mythology. Set in the first century in India, a prince is troubled by visions and a desire to master the ways of Buddha. After his father dies, he forsakes the throne to become a monk and, after studying Buddhism for sixty years, travels to China to preach Zen and teaches the Shaolin monks the exercises that become the foundation of

Cast

Derek Yee Tung-SingBodhidharma
Fan Siu-WongSon Kwong / Wei Ho
Wu MaSon Kwong's Master
Chan Chung-YungMaster Prajna Tara
Eddy KoHis Majesty
Austin WaiPrince

View Full Cast >

Images