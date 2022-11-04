Master of Zen

China's most famous martial arts film is a spellbinding blend of kung fu action and Buddhist mythology. Set in the first century in India, a prince is troubled by visions and a desire to master the ways of Buddha. After his father dies, he forsakes the throne to become a monk and, after studying Buddhism for sixty years, travels to China to preach Zen and teaches the Shaolin monks the exercises that become the foundation of
|Derek Yee Tung-Sing
|Bodhidharma
|Fan Siu-Wong
|Son Kwong / Wei Ho
|Wu Ma
|Son Kwong's Master
|Chan Chung-Yung
|Master Prajna Tara
|Eddy Ko
|His Majesty
|Austin Wai
|Prince
