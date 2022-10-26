Not Available

Master with Cracked Fingers

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Soon Lee Films

Young Jackie was intrigued by Kung-Fu since an early age, but his father strictly forbade its practice. One day, he meets an old beggar who offers to teach Jackie how to fight. Jackie grows up to be quite good though he keeps his knowledge a secret until he is forced to fight by an extortion ring that's putting the squeeze on his uncle's restaurant.

Cast

Yuen BiaoChow's thug
MarsChow's thug
Chen Hung-LiehChow Bin (Lu Chi)
Tien FengJackie's Foster father
Hon Gwok-ChoiLittle Frog
Shu Pei-PeiHsiao Lam

