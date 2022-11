Not Available

A showcase of the best animation from the USA, The National Film Board of Canada, and The CBC-Radio Canada/Canadian Independent Animators includes interviews with Chuck Jones, Barrie Nelson, Leo Salkin, master animator Norman McLaren, Caroline Leaf, and Don Arioli. Other artists represented by their works include Walt Disney, the Hubleys, Joanna Priestley, Derek Lamb, Ishu Patel, Frederic Back, and Andre Theroux.