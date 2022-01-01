The Masters of Menace are actually a motorcycle gang. When one of their own dies while performing a dangerous bike stunt, they decide to cross the country to go bury him. With the coffin in the back of the pick-up truck and the tight-butt lawyer in the front, their craving for beer combined with lack of manners will disturb quite a few people wherever they go, including the police.
|Catherine Bach
|Kitty Wheeler
|Tino Insana
|Horny Hank
|Lee Ving
|Roy Boy
|David Bowe
|Sloppy Joe
|Dan Aykroyd
|Johnny Lewis
|James Belushi
|Gypsy
