1990

Masters of Menace

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 5th, 1990

Studio

The Masters of Menace are actually a motorcycle gang. When one of their own dies while performing a dangerous bike stunt, they decide to cross the country to go bury him. With the coffin in the back of the pick-up truck and the tight-butt lawyer in the front, their craving for beer combined with lack of manners will disturb quite a few people wherever they go, including the police.

Cast

Catherine BachKitty Wheeler
Tino InsanaHorny Hank
Lee VingRoy Boy
David BoweSloppy Joe
Dan AykroydJohnny Lewis
James BelushiGypsy

Images