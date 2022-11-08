Mata Batin 2

Not Available

After her sister died, Alia decides to start a new life by living in an orphanage owned by Mrs Laksmi and Mr Fadli as well as doing social work there. But Alia feels something wrong with the orphanage. Moreover, Nadia, one of the orphanage who apparently also has an inner eyes like Alia, can hears mysterious voices asking for help from all over the walls of the house. Alia and Nadia open a mysterious locked room. Since then disasters begin. It turns out that Alia and Nadia had made a big mistake and releases Darmah, a vengeful spirit that was deliberately locked in the room. Together with Mrs Windu, the paranormal and mentor of her inner eyes, Alia must confront Darmah and save the orphanage.