Matar a todos

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sur Films

"Matar a Todos" (2007) is a story set in Uruguay in 1993. It revolves around an investigation by a law court lawyer, "Julia" (Roxana Blanco). She's looking into the possibility that a chemist named Eugenio Barrios is being secretly sheltered in Uruguay by right-wing political powers. (Barrios was a real-world figure who developed sarin gas for the Chilean government, a military dictatorship, of Augusto Pinochet.) Her investigation meets with resistance from her boss, her father who is a retired general, and her brother who is an officer in the armed forces. She is offered information by an Argentinian journalist. She is encouraged by her former lover.

Cast

Jorge Bolani
Patricio ContrerasJiménez
Darío Grandinetti
Jaime Vadell

