"Matar a Todos" (2007) is a story set in Uruguay in 1993. It revolves around an investigation by a law court lawyer, "Julia" (Roxana Blanco). She's looking into the possibility that a chemist named Eugenio Barrios is being secretly sheltered in Uruguay by right-wing political powers. (Barrios was a real-world figure who developed sarin gas for the Chilean government, a military dictatorship, of Augusto Pinochet.) Her investigation meets with resistance from her boss, her father who is a retired general, and her brother who is an officer in the armed forces. She is offered information by an Argentinian journalist. She is encouraged by her former lover.