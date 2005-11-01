2005

Match Point

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 1st, 2005

Studio

DreamWorks Pictures

Match Point is Woody Allen’s satire of the British High Society and the ambition of a young tennis instructor to enter into it. Yet when he must decide between two women - one assuring him his place in high society, and the other that would bring him far from it - palms start to sweat and a dark psychological match in his head begins.

Cast

Scarlett JohanssonNola Rice
Emily MortimerChloe Hewett Wilton
Brian CoxAlec Hewett
Penelope WiltonEleanor Hewett
James NesbittDetective Banner
Ewen BremnerInspector Dowd

Images