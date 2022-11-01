Not Available

Matchbox

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Dimitris, a grumpy middle-aged man, is having a hard time with his business partner on a particular decision as to opening a new business; and he's also having a hell of a time with his family members. He has a really short temper, and the unpleasant behaviour of his nasty wife and his disrespectful children don't contribute much to his health.

Cast

Eleni KokkidouMaria
Costas XikominosGiorgos
Yannis VoulgarakisVangelis
Angeliki PapouliaKiki
Ioanna IvanoudiMargarita
Serafita GrigoriadouAngela

