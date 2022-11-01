Dimitris, a grumpy middle-aged man, is having a hard time with his business partner on a particular decision as to opening a new business; and he's also having a hell of a time with his family members. He has a really short temper, and the unpleasant behaviour of his nasty wife and his disrespectful children don't contribute much to his health.
|Eleni Kokkidou
|Maria
|Costas Xikominos
|Giorgos
|Yannis Voulgarakis
|Vangelis
|Angeliki Papoulia
|Kiki
|Ioanna Ivanoudi
|Margarita
|Serafita Grigoriadou
|Angela
