Discover what happens inside the FC Barcelona dressing room, experience how the matches are lived, enjoy the victories with the team, suffer the defeats from within, share free time with the players... Everything that has never been seen before is exposed in these series that have had an unprecedented access to the coach and the players, allowing the spectator to become one of the squad and to participate in the important games of the season: the Clasico, the decisive Champions League ties, the title celebrations… In addition, Messi, Suárez, Piqué, Ter Stegen, Busquets and company open their private life to the cameras for the first time.