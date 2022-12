Not Available

This DVD presents the record of the "Matriz" tour, with the historic show at Concha Acústica, in Salvador, where the artist received on stage the musicians who participated in the album of the same name, all from Bahia: Lazzo Matumbi, Larissa Luz, Russo Passapusso and Robertinho Barreto (BaianaSystem). Accompanied by her band, Pitty played all the songs of the album and several successes of her career.