Matters of Daring

The film departs from Carl T. Dreyer's La Passion de Jeanne d'Arc (1928), Sergej Eisenstein's Battleship "Potemkin" (1925), October (1928), and the Mexican film material (1930), as well as Friedrich W. Murnau's Nosferatu (1922). Conceptualised in three parts, it draws viewers into landscapes populated by ghostly communities, shadows, and intermediate beings acting as transitions to revolutions and dreams in the past, future, and present. Produced and realised as a framework for the que_ring drama project – Dark Revolutions which premiered on 14 Nov. 2019, at studio brut, Vienna, Austria.