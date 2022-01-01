Maverick is a gambler who would rather con someone than fight them. He needs an additional three thousand dollars in order to enter a Winner Take All poker game that begins in a few days. He tries to win some, tries to collect a few debts, and recover a little loot for the reward. He joins forces with a woman gambler with a marvelous southern accent as the two both try and enter the game.
|Jodie Foster
|Annabelle Bransford
|James Garner
|Marshal Zane Cooper
|Graham Greene
|Joseph
|Alfred Molina
|Angel
|James Coburn
|Commodore Duvall
|Dub Taylor
|Room Clerk
