1994

Maverick

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 19th, 1994

Studio

Icon Entertainment International

Maverick is a gambler who would rather con someone than fight them. He needs an additional three thousand dollars in order to enter a Winner Take All poker game that begins in a few days. He tries to win some, tries to collect a few debts, and recover a little loot for the reward. He joins forces with a woman gambler with a marvelous southern accent as the two both try and enter the game.

Cast

Jodie FosterAnnabelle Bransford
James GarnerMarshal Zane Cooper
Graham GreeneJoseph
Alfred MolinaAngel
James CoburnCommodore Duvall
Dub TaylorRoom Clerk

Images