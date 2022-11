Not Available

Ex-kickboxing champion turned sports photographer Max Havoc again finds himself in Guam on a publicity photo shoot. Max's helpful ways land him in the lives of the vacationing sisters Jane and Christy Goody who have acquired a rare jade dragon, which belongs to the ruthless Japanese Yakuza who will stop at nothing to get it back. It's up to Max to stop the Yakuza, save the sisters and restore order to the peaceful island.