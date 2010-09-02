Max Manus: Man of War

Max Manus is a Norwegian 2008 biographic war film based on the real events of the life of resistance fighter Max Manus (1914–96), after his contribution in the Winter War against the Soviet Union. The story follows Manus – played by Aksel Hennie – through the outbreak of World War II in Norway until peacetime in 1945.
|Agnes Kittelsen
|Ida Nikoline 'Tikken' Lindebrække
|Nicolai Cleve Broch
|Gregers Gram
|Knut Joner
|Gunnar Sønsteby
|Christian Rubeck
|Kolbein Lauring
|Julia Bache-Wiig
|Sykesøster Liv
|Kyrre Haugen Sydness
|Jens Christian Hauge
