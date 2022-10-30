Not Available

Max Minsky and Me

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

SevenPictures

Nerdy Jewish Nelly Sue Edelmeister, daughter of a New York mother and Berlin musician in Berlin gets straight A's, except for gym. When she hears her dream prince, actual royal Edouard, a fellow astronomy buff who studies in Luxemburg, patronizes the basketball tournament hosted there by a European school she wants to join her school's girls team.

Cast

Emil ReinkeMax Minsky
Jan Josef LiefersBenny Edelmeister
Monica BleibtreuRisa Ginsberg
Susanna SimonMelissa Minsky
Rosemarie FendelFrau Goldfarb
Adriana AltarasLucy Bloom Edelmeister

View Full Cast >

Images