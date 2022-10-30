Max Minsky and Me

Nerdy Jewish Nelly Sue Edelmeister, daughter of a New York mother and Berlin musician in Berlin gets straight A's, except for gym. When she hears her dream prince, actual royal Edouard, a fellow astronomy buff who studies in Luxemburg, patronizes the basketball tournament hosted there by a European school she wants to join her school's girls team.
|Emil Reinke
|Max Minsky
|Jan Josef Liefers
|Benny Edelmeister
|Monica Bleibtreu
|Risa Ginsberg
|Susanna Simon
|Melissa Minsky
|Rosemarie Fendel
|Frau Goldfarb
|Adriana Altaras
|Lucy Bloom Edelmeister
