Maximum Risk

A policeman takes his twin brother's place and inherits his problems and a beautiful girlfriend. He is forced to kickbox his way from France to the U.S. and back while playing footsie with the FBI and Russian mafia. Not just muscles with a badge, the policeman must find the answers to some tough questions, none harder than what the heck is an accordian player doing in a sauna.
|Jean-Claude Van Damme
|Alain Moreau
|Natasha Henstridge
|Alex Minetti
|Jean-Hugues Anglade
|Sebastien
|Zach Grenier
|Ivan Dzasokhov
|Paul Ben-Victor
|Agent Pellman
|Frank Senger
|Agent Loomis
