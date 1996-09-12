1996

Maximum Risk

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 12th, 1996

Studio

Columbia Pictures

A policeman takes his twin brother's place and inherits his problems and a beautiful girlfriend. He is forced to kickbox his way from France to the U.S. and back while playing footsie with the FBI and Russian mafia. Not just muscles with a badge, the policeman must find the answers to some tough questions, none harder than what the heck is an accordian player doing in a sauna.

Cast

Jean-Claude Van DammeAlain Moreau
Natasha HenstridgeAlex Minetti
Jean-Hugues AngladeSebastien
Zach GrenierIvan Dzasokhov
Paul Ben-VictorAgent Pellman
Frank SengerAgent Loomis

