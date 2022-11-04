May God Forgive You... But I Won't

While Cjamango is away from his ranch, bandits attack and kill his family. Disrupted by this tragedy, he sets out to take his revenge (helped by a Mexican who has seen the bandits). Along the way he learns that it was the father of his fiancée that had armed the bandits to avenge himself of some outrage he had suffered in the past from Cjamango's family.
|Dragomir 'Gidra' Bojanić
|Dick Smart
|Pietro Martellanza
|Jack Smart
|Cristina Iosani
|Virginia Stuart
|Giorgio Ardisson
|Cjamango McDonald
