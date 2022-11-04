Not Available

May God Forgive You... But I Won't

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

CIO

While Cjamango is away from his ranch, bandits attack and kill his family. Disrupted by this tragedy, he sets out to take his revenge (helped by a Mexican who has seen the bandits). Along the way he learns that it was the father of his fiancée that had armed the bandits to avenge himself of some outrage he had suffered in the past from Cjamango's family.

Cast

Dragomir 'Gidra' BojanićDick Smart
Pietro MartellanzaJack Smart
Cristina IosaniVirginia Stuart
Giorgio ArdissonCjamango McDonald

