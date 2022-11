Not Available

Mayandi Kudumbathar (English: Mayandi's family) is a 2009 Indian Tamil film written and directed by Rasu Madhuravan, who directed Poomagal Oorvalam and Paandi previously. Starring 10 Tamil film directors, including Manivannan, Seeman, Tarun Gopi and Ponvannan, in lead and supporting roles. The film, scored by Sabesh-Murali and filmed by Balabharani, was released on 5 June 2009, going on to become successful at the box office.