Maybe... Maybe Not

Der Bewegte Mann is a German comedy about a heterosexual man, Axel, who is thrown out of his girlfriends home for cheating and ends up moving in with a gay man. Axel learns the advantages of living with gay men even though they are attracted to him and when his girlfriend wants him back he must make a tough decision.
|Til Schweiger
|Axel Feldheim
|Katja Riemann
|Doro Feldheim
|Joachim Król
|Norbert Brommer
|Rufus Beck
|Walter aka 'Waltraut'
|Armin Rohde
|Metzger
|Martina Gedeck
|Jutta
View Full Cast >