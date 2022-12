Not Available

"Watanabe Mayu Graduation Concert ~Minna no Yume ga Kanaimasu you ni~" (渡辺麻友卒業コンサート~みんなの夢が叶いますように~) is Watanabe Mayu's graduation concert. The concert was held at Saitama Super Arena on October 31, 2017. the DVD released on December 27 2017. Mayu Watanabe is AKB48 third generation ace which is so popular among Japanese people, many describe her as an ortodox idol.