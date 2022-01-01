Mayweather vs. Guerrero

Not Available

Floyd Mayweather vs. Robert Guerrero, billed as May Day, was an boxing welterweight championship superfight for Mayweather's WBC Welterweight title and vacant Ring Welterweight title.[1] The bout was held on May 4, 2013, in the MGM Grand Garden Arena at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Showtime PPV. The bout was the first major televised fight of Mayweather's career to not to be aired on HBO PPV. The card featured some of the rising stars of Mayweather Promotions: J'Leon Love, Badou Jack, Luis Arias, Ronald Gavril and Lanell Bellows.[2]