Maze Runner: Scorch Trials

Thomas and his fellow Gladers face their greatest challenge yet: searching for clues about the mysterious and powerful organization known as WCKD. Their journey takes them to the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with unimaginable obstacles. Teaming up with resistance fighters, the Gladers take on WCKD’s vastly superior forces and uncover its shocking plans for them all.
|Dylan O'Brien
|Thomas
|Kaya Scodelario
|Teresa
|Thomas Brodie-Sangster
|Newt
|Giancarlo Esposito
|Jorge
|Aidan Gillen
|Janson
|Barry Pepper
|Vince
