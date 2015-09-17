2015

Maze Runner: Scorch Trials

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 17th, 2015

Studio

Temple Hill Entertainment

Thomas and his fellow Gladers face their greatest challenge yet: searching for clues about the mysterious and powerful organization known as WCKD. Their journey takes them to the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with unimaginable obstacles. Teaming up with resistance fighters, the Gladers take on WCKD’s vastly superior forces and uncover its shocking plans for them all.

Cast

Dylan O'BrienThomas
Kaya ScodelarioTeresa
Thomas Brodie-SangsterNewt
Giancarlo EspositoJorge
Aidan GillenJanson
Barry PepperVince

View Full Cast >

Images