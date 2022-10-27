Not Available

Mazinger Z vs The Great Dark General

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toei Animation

Kouji and his friends have defeated Dr. Hell and are now enjoying a break, but suddenly a strange prophet appears and warns everyone of an oncoming danger, mechanical beasts never seen before start appearing all around the world wrecking havoc. Its up to Kouji and his Mazinger Z to stand up to this threat but it seems he is vastly outnumber and outmatched.

Cast

Ryôichi TanakaTetsuya Tsurugi
Kazuko SawadaShirou Kabuto / Fish Battle-Beast Suraba
Chikao OhtsukaProfessor Kenzou Kabuto
Hiroshi ÔtakeBoss
Kiyoshi KobayashiGreat Dark General
Jôji YanamiProfessor Gennosuke Yumi

