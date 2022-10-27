Mazinger Z vs The Great Dark General

Kouji and his friends have defeated Dr. Hell and are now enjoying a break, but suddenly a strange prophet appears and warns everyone of an oncoming danger, mechanical beasts never seen before start appearing all around the world wrecking havoc. Its up to Kouji and his Mazinger Z to stand up to this threat but it seems he is vastly outnumber and outmatched.
|Ryôichi Tanaka
|Tetsuya Tsurugi
|Kazuko Sawada
|Shirou Kabuto / Fish Battle-Beast Suraba
|Chikao Ohtsuka
|Professor Kenzou Kabuto
|Hiroshi Ôtake
|Boss
|Kiyoshi Kobayashi
|Great Dark General
|Jôji Yanami
|Professor Gennosuke Yumi
